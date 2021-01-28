Hung, for his part, said Vietnam is one of the first countries in the world to have issued a national digital transformation programme and strategy.He added that the information and communications sector has set a goal of turning Vietnam into a power in cyber security and safety, with a focus on “Make in Vietnam” eco-systems. The domestic cyber security and safety sector is expanding 25-30 percent each year.The sector will further strive to play a leading role in national digital transformation on the basis of upholding the collective power of society as a whole, contributing to developing Vietnam into a digital nation by 2030, the official said./.