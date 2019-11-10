Italian communist party talks about President Ho Chi Minh
Secretary of the Communist Party of Italy in charge of education Luca Cangemi (standing) speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)
Rome (VNA) – The Communist Party of Italy (PCI) has held a get-together in the southern region of Sicily to talk about late President Ho Chi Minh to mark 50 years of implementing his testament.
Secretary of the PCI in charge of education Luca Cangemi said President Ho Chi Minh was a great image of national liberation and fight for peace, progress and development all over the world.
Stories about Ho Chi Minh’s journey to seek ways to save his country as well as his writings and wishes have been left in the minds of younger generations, he added.
Meanwhile, chairman of the Etnea association of historical and philosophical studies Salvatore Distefano highlighted the long resistance war of the Vietnamese people.
He emphasised that the PCI considers the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) a model and a vanguard of the working class and working people.
For his part, Nguyen Van Dung, Counselor in charge of consular affairs at the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy, applauded the PCI’s initiative to organise the event.
He added that though 50 years have passed, the testament of President Ho Chi Minh has proved to be a valuable historical document, demonstrating his aspirations for the cause of revolution in Vietnam and the world as a whole.
The function contributed to strengthening relations between the two communist parties and created a chance for Italian youngsters understand better about the Vietnamese great leader and his testament./.