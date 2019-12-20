ITU Digital World 2020 to be held in Hanoi
The ITU Digital World 2020, a global platform for accelerating innovations in information and communication technology (ICT), will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, from September 6 – 9.
The ITU Telecom World 2019 is held in Hungary. (Photo: ITU/VNA)
The annual event, co-organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC), will focus on the theme “Building the digital world together.”
It will be the first time Vietnam hosts the ITU Digital World, formally known as the ITU Telecom World. The new name, which was made following an initiative of Vietnam at the 2019 event in Hungary, reflects the current global and regional digital transformation, focusing on partnership and innovation in the development of digital government, digital economy and digital society.
A series of events will be held during the ITU Digital World 2020, including a ministerial forum, a summit and symposiums that aim to discuss policies, solutions, services, and business models in developing the global ICT industry and fostering transformation of digital economy and digital society, and to enhance cooperation between policymakers and entrepreneurs in this area, according to the MIC.
The discussions will focus on three main topics – Connection, Innovation and Digital Transformation, and Digital Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility.
An international exhibition will also be organised, with innovative products, technologies and applications on display.
The four-day event is expected to welcome more than 5,000 delegates from over 100 ITU member countries around the world.
The ITU Telecom World was first held in 1971. It provides a global platform for major industry players, tech SMEs, countries and organisations, and international visibility for innovative ICT products, technologies and solutions./.