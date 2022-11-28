Business Int’l experts, organisations believe in Vietnam's sustainable growth potential Experts, and representatives of international organisations, and investment funds have shown their belief in the potential for sustainable growth in Vietnam in the coming tỉme.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,667 VND/USD on November 28, down 2 VND from the last working day of previous week (November 25).

Business Organic farming key to healthy value chains Organic production can help Vietnam deal with the skyrocketing prices of food, fuels and fertilisers caused by the recent turbulence in different parts of the world, according to Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz.