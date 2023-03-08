Society Vietnam calls for int'l cooperation in ensuring women’s rights Vietnam calls on the international community to enhance cooperation and coordinate policies in order to ensure women’s rights and gender equality, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), said at a debate of the UN Security Council on March 7.

Society Bac Giang multiplies commune-level friendly administration model The northern province of Bac Giang will continue building, spreading and promoting the effectiveness of the "Commune-level friendly administration" model in the near future, according to the provincial Party Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission.

Society Biometric authentication applied to domestic passengers in airports The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) is testing a biometric authentication system for passengers who use electronic identity cards in the aviation security check process.