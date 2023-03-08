Japan funds three social welfare projects in Vietnam
A ceremony took place at the Japanese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on March 7 to sign a contract on the funding of three projects in Vietnam at a total value of 252,528 USD.
At the signing ceremony (Photo: tuoitre.vn)HCM City (VNA) – A ceremony took place at the Japanese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on March 7 to sign a contract on the funding of three projects in Vietnam at a total value of 252,528 USD.
The assistance is part of the Japanese Government’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) Programme.
The projects are on providing equipment to support children with hearing impairments at the centre for inclusive education development of Ca Mau province, providing three classrooms and toilets at the primary school of Ward 8/1 in Section C, Ward 8 of Ca Mau city, and supplying echocardiogram machines to Nhan dan Gia Dinh Hospital in HCM City.
The GGP has been implemented since 1989 to meet the diverse needs of developing countries. From 1995 to early 2022, Japan provided assistance to 216 projects in 26 southern provinces and cities, with a total value of 17.4 million USD to meet fundamental requirements of the people such as education, health care, agriculture, and rural infrastructure building./.