During their four-day stay, the Japanese guests are set to pay courtesy calls to leaders of the municipal People’s Committee, the Military Region 5 High Command, and the Naval Region 3 High Command, and visit historical and cultural relic sites in the central city.



On the occasion, they will share Japan’s experience in removing underwater bombs and mines.



Da Nang is the final destination of the two minesweepers in a trip that took them to the Philippines, Bangladesh, Maldives, Bahrain, India and Malaysia./.

VNA