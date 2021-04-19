Japan provides Philippines with 1 million USD rescue equipment
The Government of Japan has provided the Philippines’ military with its Self-Defence Force’s rescue system, worth about 120 million JPY (over 1 million USD), via Official Development Assistance (ODA).
The rescue equipment package was delivered to the Philippines’ military base in March and a handover ceremony will be held shortly. The Japan Coast Guard will send experts to the Philippines to train, instruct, and share experience with their Philippine counterparts on how to operate the system.
The rescue system is a comprehensive package of equipment for search and rescue and transport of victims deployed within 72 hours after a disaster occurs. It is known for a high degree of manoeuvrability, as it can be transported by helicopter or vehicle.
Japan and the Philippines have enhanced defence cooperation over the last several years. The Philippines was the first to benefit from the Development Cooperation Charter adopted by Japan in 2015, which allows Japanese ODA to fund foreign military operations.
In August last year, Japan signed a government-government deal to export advanced air surveillance radars to the Philippines. At the end of this month, Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide will visit the Philippines to discuss with President Rodrigo Duterte a number of issues, including strengthening security cooperation./.