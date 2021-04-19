World IMF lowers economic growth projection for Indonesia in 2021 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded Indonesia’s economic growth projection to 4.3 percent in this year, down 0.5 percentage point compared to its forecast in February.

World Indonesia’s export value hits record in 10 years Indonesia’s export value hit 18.35 billion USD in March, the highest level since the 18.64 billion USD posted in August 2011, according to the Statistics Indonesia (BPS).