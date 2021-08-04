World Thailand expands preventative measures to different regions to stamp out COVID-19 Thailand on August 3 extended tighter control measures in high-risk areas and expanded to many other areas as the country is facing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

World Japan donates medical equipment to Laos, Thailand Japan's government has decided to donate medical equipment worth 2.52 million USD in total to Laos and Thailand to support the two countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Cambodia succeeds in training dogs to detect COVID-19 patients The Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) on August 2 announced it had successfully trained three dogs in detecting people infected with SARS-CoV-2.