Tokyo (VNA) – Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi and Thai Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha highlighted the significance of maintaining maritime freedom during their phone talk on May 25.



Both sides reaffirmed that Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) shares similarities with the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).



They expressed support of the respect for principles enshrined in the AOIP, including ASEAN’s central role and compliance with international law such as the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.



On the Myanmar situation, the Japanese minister welcomed Thailand’s constructive role and the outcomes of the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting on April 24. He also pledged to work closely with Bangkok on the issue.



On bilateral and multilateral defence collaboration, the two sides agreed to continue holding the Cobra Gold drill with the participation of the Japan Self-Defence Forces.



Kishi welcomed the sharing of experience in controlling communicable diseases via the Japan-ASEAN online seminar held last month.



They concurred in proactively promoting defence cooperation between Thailand and Japan in areas of mutual benefits, while maintaining close communication between respective defence authorities./.