Jeju island of RoK to be introduced in Quang Ninh
An exhibition to introduce Jeju island of the Republic of Korea (RoK) - one of the World Natural Heritage Sites recognised by UNESCO, will take place in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh from June 30 - July 7.
A 14m-long screen will be set up to show14 prize-winning photos spotlighting outstanding landscapes of Jeju Island at the event .
The exhibition also introduces 50 works that have won international photography awards, and 10 3D works.
During the event, a virtual ride on urban air mobility (UAM) will take visitors to the prominent destinations of Jeju Island namely Seongsan, Hallasan and Jungmun.
The one-minute journey allows visitors to explore 18 beautiful landscapes on Jeju Island including world natural heritages, biosphere reserves and geoparks./.