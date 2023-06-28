Travel E-visa extension to 90 days expected to lure more foreign tourists to Vietnam The number of foreign visitors to Vietnam is predicted to see a 1.5-fold increase following the extension of tourist e-visas from 30 to 90 days from August 15, according to insiders.

Videos E-visa extension expected to boost tourism The National Assembly on April 24 approved extending tourist e-visas from 30 to 90 days, starting from August 15. The extension is expected to encourage flows of tourists from Europe.

Travel Hanoi steps up tourism promotion activities Hanoi’s efforts to promote tourism activities over the past months have paid off, with the total revenue of the sector surging 74.3% year-on-year to reach 44.8 trillion VND (1.9 billion USD) in the first half of this year.

Business Quang Binh boasts full conditions to become national, regional tourism hub: Deputy PM With a 116km-long coastline and forest coverage rate of 68%, Quang Binh boasts full conditions to become a major tourist destination of Vietnam and Southeast Asia, said Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai.