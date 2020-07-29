Health Vietnam records four new community transmissions Vietnam confirmed four new COVID-19 transmissions in the community on July 29 evening, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 450, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Cancer - second leading cause of death in Vietnam Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Vietnam, accounting for 17.9 percent and 19.9 percent of total deaths caused by diseases in the country in 2010 and 2017, respectively.

Health Suspect case of COVID-19 found in Hanoi Competent agencies in Hanoi put under lockdown an alley in Me Tri ward, Nam Tu Liem district, on July 29 morning as a resident here was suspected of having contracted the SARS-CoV-2 after returning from a trip to Da Nang, where new cases of coronavirus community transmission were reported over the past few days.

Health Conjoined twins recover well after separation The 13-month-old conjoined twins who had surgery to separate them on July 15 at the City Children’s Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City no longer have fever and they are showing signs of good recovery.