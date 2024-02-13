Sci-Tech HCM City seeks motivation for digital economic development Ho Chi Minh City will implement different measures to promote the digital economy, with the goal that it will contribute 20% to the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) by 2025, and 40% by 2030.

Sci-Tech Infographic Vietnam ranks 5th in ASEAN in Government AI Readiness Index A report on the Government AI Readiness Index from Oxford Insights revealed that Vietnam has increased its average score, reaching 54.48 points in 2023 compared to 53.96 in 2022. The country also surpassed the Philippines to rise to 5th position out of the 10 ASEAN countries, climbing one spot since the year prior.

Sci-Tech "Make in Vietnam" patents rose in 2023 The Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam (IP Vietnam) under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) reported that it has received more than 156,000 applications to establish industrial property rights of all kinds last year, a year-on-year increase of 11%.

Sci-Tech Vietnam sees less cyberattacks this month There were 950 cyberattacks on Vietnam’s information system in January, a decline of 33% and 23% compared with that of December 2023 and the same period last year, respectively.