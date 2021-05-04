Society Vietnamese students in Laos get support amid COVID-19 The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos on May 4 handed over gifts to Vietnamese students at the National University of Laos (NUOL) who are facing difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Urban governance to be piloted in Hanoi A plan to pilot the urban governance model in Hanoi has been issued by the municipal People’s Committee.

Society Vietnam provides support for Laos in COVID-19 fight Vietnam’s assistance for Laos in the COVID-19 combat was handed over at a ceremony held at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane capital city on May 4 morning.

Society Quang Nam’s flood-hit residents receive new houses The skinny woman trembled, seemingly unable to stand still because of her happiness to receive a house thanks to the work of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam and local people’s generosity.