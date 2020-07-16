Kazakhstan receives medical supplies from Vietnam
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) – Kazakhstan lower house on July 16 announced that the Vietnamese National Assembly had sent humanitarian aid in the form of personal protective equipment (PPE) to help Kazakhstan people curb the spread of COVID-19.
The PPE from Vietnam has been sent to medical facilities in Atyrau province in western Kazakhstan, it said in a press release.
The Kazakhstan lower house appreciated the gift from the Vietnamese NA, adding that the distribution of the humanitarian aid was made under the supervision of members of the Kazakhstan lower and upper houses./.