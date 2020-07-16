World Malaysia calls for resolution of East Sea disputes based on int’l law Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussein on July 16 affirmed his country’s consistent position that parties should work together to ensure peace, security and stability in the East Sea (South China Sea).

ASEAN ASEAN Foreign Ministers issue statement on recent floods in China ASEAN Foreign Ministers have issued a statement on the recent floods in China at the suggestion of Vietnam, the Chair of ASEAN in 2020.

World Indonesia reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll The Indonesian Ministry of Health reported 87 new coronavirus deaths on July 15, its biggest daily jump, taking the total number of fatalities to 3,797.

World Indonesia urges parties to respect international laws regarding East Sea disputes Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi has called all parties to respect international laws in response to the recent escalating tensions in the East Sea.