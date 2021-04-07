Khanh Hoa has set up tourism promotional programs in Russia, the Republic of Korea, and China, offering direct flights to Cam Ranh International Airport once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and, especially, when “vaccine passports” are approved and come into effect.

2020 was a turbulent year given the impact of COVID-19, and Khanh Hoa welcomed only 1.4 million tourists, or 19% of the plan, with foreign tourists standing at just 430,000, an 88% decline. This year, however, Khanh Hoa aims to welcome 1.5 million foreign tourists alone.

Khanh Hoa is working to attract both domestic and international tourists, including foreign workers, specialists, and diplomatic officials working in Vietnam. It will also launch promotional campaigns to show that it remains one of the safest destinations in the country./.

VNA