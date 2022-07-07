Processing frozen shrimp for export at Thong Thuan Cam Ranh Seafood JSC in Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa enjoyed a trade surplus of 308 million USD in the first half of 2022.



In the reviewed period, it earned 790 million USD from exports, while spending 481.3 million USD on imports, up over 31% and nearly 50% respectively compared to the same period last year.



Of the figure, the export values of domestic and FDI enterprises reached 513.7 million USD, and 276.4 million USD, respectively.



Seafood products, and ships and spare parts were the biggest contributors to the locality’s export turnover with 560.8 million USD, making up nearly 71% of the total.



In addition, six exports posted turnover of between 10-100 million, including coffee, textiles, wood and wood products.



The US is the largest importer of Khanh Hoa’s products in the period, with a total value of 198.8 million USD, 55% higher than that of the same period last year. It was followed by the Republic of Marshall Islands, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan (China), and Germany.



The provincial Department of Industry and Trade has been tasked with organising events in July to connect trade cooperation between suppliers of products in the central and Central Highlands regions and export businesses.



Khanh Hoa sets a target of 1.365 billion USD in export turnover in 2022./.