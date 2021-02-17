Travel Hanoi serves 122,000 visitors during Lunar New Year festival The capital city of Hanoi welcomed over 122,000 tourist arrivals during the first seven days of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival which lasts from February 10-16 , according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Travel Hon Xuong island offers same beauty as Maldives The Hon Xuong Island in the southern province of Kien Giang offers the same beauty as the Maldives without the 5-star expense, according to the Evening Standard, a UK based newspaper.

Travel Chuong Pagoda features historical values in north Vietnam Chuong (or Bell) Pagoda in the Red River Delta province of Hung Yen bears historical values of the land in northern Vietnam.

Travel Ba Be National Park – natural potential, invaluable heritage Lying at an altitude of more than 300 metres above sea level, the Ba Be National Park in the northeastern province of Bac Kan is considered a “green lung” in the vast Viet Bac forest and a complex of “river-lake-mountain”.