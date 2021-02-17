Khanh Hoa sets to welcome 5 million visitors in 2021
The central province of Khanh Hoa targeted to serve 5 million visitors in 2021, including 3.5 million domestic tourists, the local Department of Tourism said on February 16.
Cam Ranh Bay in Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)
Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The central province of Khanh Hoa targeted to serve 5 million visitors in 2021, including 3.5 million domestic tourists, the local Department of Tourism said on February 16.
The figure is equivalent to 72 percent of the number recorded in 2019.
To realize the set goal, the local tourism sector will carry out an array of promotion programmes such as “Vietnamese people support Vietnamese tourism – The call of Nha Trang beach”, and adjust popularisation campaigns to make it suitable for tourists’ changing habit.
During the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from February 11 to 15, the province welcomed 27,100 visitors, as compared to 205,000 arrivals seen in the same time in 2019 when the country was not hit by the pandemic.
With a coastline of more than 380km and numerous bays, lagoons, islands and golden sandy beaches, Khanh Hoa has a lot of potential to develop sea-based tourism.
The Star, a leading Malaysian newspaper, has described the province’s Nha Trang beach city as the “underrated pearl” of Vietnam.
Stretching over 6km of powdery white sand, the crescent-shaped Nha Trang Beach overlooks one of the most beautiful bays in the world – Nha Trang Bay – and is easily accessible by foot from the bustling heart of the city, it said.
Meanwhile, Cam Ranh Bay was named among the world’s seven best destinations in May 2018 by top travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler.
Located near the city of Nha Trang, Cam Ranh boasts pristine and mesmerising beaches. It is where one can find a "lifetime fascination" in the deep waters, the US magazine said.
With 46,000 ha of water surface area and an average depth of 20-30m, Van Phong Bay boasts several favourable conditions for the development of international seaports, logistics services, as well as tourism and maritime urban areas.
Hon Gom peninsula and the islands of Hon Lon and Diep Son have the potential to house large-scale leisure and entertainment projects./.