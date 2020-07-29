Environment Efforts made to preserve Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve Can Gio- Ho Chi Minh City was recognised by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve with primeval forests and abundant floral coverage. Various research and monitoring programmes have been implemented at the Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve in HCM City, towards sustainable development and biodiversity protection.

Environment Ca Mau plans over 827 million USD for climate change response The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau, whose coastal line stretches 254km, will earmark 19 trillion VND (827.68 million USD) for the mitigation of climate change impacts in the 2021 – 2030 period.

Business Bac Giang encouraging production forest development The northern province of Bac Giang is encouraging entities, businesses, and households to invest in production forest development.

Environment Vietnam proposes audit on water resources in Mekong River basin The State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) proposed that an audit on water resources in the Mekong River basin be conducted by the agency called "ASOSAI's cooperative environmental audit in Southeast Asia in the 2020-2021 period", at the 55th Governing Board meeting of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), which was held in the form of a teleconference on July 27.