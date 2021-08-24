Kien Giang enjoys 8.6 percent rise in export revenue
Kien Giang enjoyed year-on-year rise of 8.6 percent in export revenue in the first eight months of 2021 to nearly 510 million USD despite a drop of 13.15 percent in August to about 64 million USD, according to the Mekong Delta province’s Department of Industry and Trade.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Kien Giang (VNA) – Kien Giang enjoyed year-on-year rise of 8.6 percent in export revenue in the first eight months of 2021 to nearly 510 million USD despite a drop of 13.15 percent in August to about 64 million USD, according to the Mekong Delta province’s Department of Industry and Trade.
The department reported that COVID-19 has posed adverse impacts to production and processing activities of Kien Giang, forcing 22 local firms to halt operations and 22 others to shrink their production.
At the same time, social distancing measures in many localities, especially those in the south, have interrupted transportation of goods for production and export, according to the department.
It said that 31 local firms have applied “three on-site” measure to maintain production, while two others have conducted “one route-two destinations” solution, which also led to a rise in production cost.
Meanwhile, the labour shortage has also seriously affected local firms, especially those in seafood processing, leather and garment sectors, making them unable to complete orders.
Between now and the year-end, Kien Giang will roll out a number of measures to strengthen production and processing for export in the context of COVID-19. Local authorities will keep a close watch on the pandemic developments and market fluctuations to give timely support to local firms.
The province will work to foster the demand-supply connection, while supporting local firms to resume their operations.
The locality will also speed up COVID-19 vaccinations to labourers in factories, while creating favourable conditions for the transport of farm produce for processing activities amid social distancing period, added the department./.