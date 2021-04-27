Kien Giang readies medical infrastructure in face of COVID-19 risk
The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is working to establish a temporary hospital for COVID-19 treatment in its border city of Ha Tien amid complex developments of the coronavirus in neighbouring Cambodia and illegal border crossings.
Based at the centre for culture, information, and sports in My Duc ward, the hospital will be capable of handling about 300 patients with mild symptoms in the initial phase, according to Director of the Kien Giang Department of Health Ha Van Phuc.
He noted that if the number of Vietnamese people in Cambodia returning home via the Ha Tien International Border Gate keeps increasing, the province will add 200 beds to the temporary hospital.
Eleven rooms for COVID-19 patients in a critical condition will be set up at the Healthcare Centre of Ha Tien city, while the second storey of this centre will be able to provide treatment for 39 patients in fair condition.
After new infrastructure at the Kien Giang General Hospital opens in early May, the old facilities will serve as another temporary hospital if the COVID-19 situation becomes more complex, Phuc added.
On April 19, a quick response team from the Cho Ray Hospital in HCM City was sent to assist Kien Giang in its COVID-19 response.
Dr Tran Thanh Linh, deputy head of the resuscitation and emergency department at the Cho Ray Hospital, said local authorities have thoroughly prepared pandemic prevention and control plans, including the arrangement of treatment sites, as the border areas of Ha Tien city are facing a high risk of COVID-19 transmission.
As of the morning of April 27, Vietnam had recorded 2,852 cases of COVID-19, including 2,516 recoveries, while fatalities remain at 35, according to the Ministry of Health./.