Localities intensify COVID-19 prevention measures ahead of holidays Increased pandemic prevention measures have been noticed in cities and provinces nationwide, as the Reunification Day (April 30) and Labour Day (May 1) holidays approach.

No COVID-19 cases logged on April 27 morning Vietnam documented no COVID-19 infections in the past 12 hours to 6am on April 27, making the nation's tally unchanged at 2,852 cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

PM: Vietnam not allowed to ease guard against COVID-19 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked ministries, agencies, localities, units and individuals to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and raise the sense of responsibility for public health.

COVID-19: Six imported cases logged on April 26 afternoon Vietnam recorded six imported COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 26, said the Ministry of Health (MoH).