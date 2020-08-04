Travel Bamboo Airways to open new routes to Con Dao Bamboo Airways has said it plans to set up new air routes from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to Con Dao from August 18.

Travel Beautiful seaweed field in Ninh Thuan Located 10km south of Phan Rang-Thap Cham city, a beautiful seaweed field stretching more than 2km along a beach in Tu Thien village, Ninh Thuan province has become a magnet for tourists.