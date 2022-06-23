Flight KE9463 of Korean Air with more than 200 passengers on board from Incheon International Airport landed at Da Nang International Airport on the same day.

Korean Air began operating charter flights with a frequency of two flights per week to Da Nang on Wednesdays and Saturdays to meet the increasing needs of tourists. The firm plans to operate one regular flight per day from July 27.

The number of foreign visitors to Da Nang has shown signs of strong growth after the success of the Asia Routes Development Forum 2022 with the opening of flight routes by foreign airlines to the city such as Malaysia Airlines, Air Seoul, and Bangkok Airways.

Since March, as many as 35,000 foreign passengers have arrived in Da Nang on 286 flights, including 71 flights from the Republic of Korea./.

