Videos Hoa Binh readies to host SEA Games cycling events Along with Hanoi, the northern province of Hoa Binh is one of 12 cities and provinces honoured to host sporting events within the framework of the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31. Nineteen years after first doing so at SEA Games 22 in 2003, Hoa Binh once again joins the atmosphere of the region’s biggest sports gathering by co-organising road cycling and mountain biking from May 14-22.

Videos The story behind the SEA Games 31 mascot In the image of a rare mammal from Vietnam, Saola was selected as the mascot for the Southeast Asian Games 31, but few would know that the creation of artist Ngo Xuan Khoi overcame more than 500 other entries to claim the honour.