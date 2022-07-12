Society Senior high school students to have 52 history lessons each year The Ministry of Education and Training has issued a plan of teaching history as a compulsory subject in the general education programme, with 52 lessons each year in the senior high school curriculum.

Society Over 36,500 people join fourth week of history quiz on Vietnam-Laos ties A total of 36,537 people, including 36,363 Vietnamese, participated in the fourth week of an online quiz on the history of Vietnam-Laos special relations from 4pm on July 4 to 3pm on July 11.

Society Nine face punishment for spreading false information about Vingroup Chairman The Ministry of Public Security is investigating nine people in seven cities and provinces for spreading rumors saying Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman of Vingroup, a private conglomerate, had been banned from travelling abroad.

Society VFF Central Committee receives donation to building houses for the poor The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on July 11 received 20 billion VND (856,500 USD) donated by Masterise Group for building 400 houses for poor and disadvantaged families in nine localities.