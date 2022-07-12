Labour market sees sign of strong recovery
The number of working people aged from 15 upwards reached 51.4 million in the first half of 2022, increasing by 400,000 people against the same period last year.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The number of working people aged from 15 upwards reached 51.4 million in the first half of 2022, increasing by 400,000 people against the same period last year.
According to the General Statistics Office (GSO), 50.5 million of the workforce secured jobs, representing an annual rise of nearly 702,000 people. More than 1.1 million people were underemployed, down 30,200 people year-on-year, with the underemployment rate being 2.48%, decreasing by 0.1 percentage point annually.
In the second quarter alone, the number of employees grew in all three economic sectors, particularly services.
Approximately 881,800 people were underemployed in the second quarter, over 447,000 and 263,000 less than the figures recorded in the previous quarter and the same period in 2021, respectively. The underemployment rate was 1.96%, down 1.05 percentage points from the first quarter and 0.64 percentage point annually.
Pham Hoai Nam, Director of the GSO’s Population and Labour Statistics Department, partly attributed the Q2 outcomes to the implementation of the Government’s Resolution 11/NQ-CP dated January 30, 2022 on the programme for socio-economic recovery and development. The programme offers specific measures to support employees in returning to work and those working in enterprises.
Meanwhile, workers’ average monthly income hit 6.6 million VND (282.23 USD) in the second quarter, up 206,000 VND against the first quarter.
Such increase showed a positive signal of the economic growth and recovery in the post-pandemic period, Nguyen Huy Minh, deputy head of the department said./.