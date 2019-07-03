Lacquer and old villages is the name of a solo exhibition specializing in lacquer material by painter Thai Van An. The exhibition is taking place at the Ancient Town Cultural Exchange Center, Hanoi.

Lacquer and old villages is the story of the remaining ancient northern villages with small gardens or riverside fishing villages with peaceful boats.

Choosing lacquer art style but Thai Van An does not go too much into the traditional golden brown colors. An also explores and portrays the creativity in each of his works. Because of this, his gallery does not create an old-fashioned feeling but a modern one - both traditional and future intertwined.

The exhibition will run until July 5./.