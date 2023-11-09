Lai Chau seeks to beef up cooperation with Indian partners
Vice Chairman of the Lai Chau People's Committee Ha Trong Hai received a visiting delegation from the Indian Embassy and the Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) in the northwestern mountainous province on November 8.
At the meeting between Vice Chairman of the Lai Chau People's Committee Ha Trong Hai and a visiting delegation from the Indian Embassy and the Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) on November 8. (Photo: VNA)Lai Chau (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Lai Chau Provincial People's Committee Ha Trong Hai received a visiting delegation from the Indian Embassy and the Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) in the northwestern mountainous province on November 8.
Highly evaluating the Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership, Hai expressed his appreciation for the support provided by Indian partners to Lai Chau in recent times such as scholarships for local civil servants to enhance their foreign language skills in India, and funding for a concrete and steel bridge project in Do village, Khong Lao commune, Phong Tho district.
The official proposed the embassy help connect businesses from Lai Chau and India in the fields of tourism, agriculture, mining, and education. He also underscored the need for support to accelerate the official export of Lai Chau's cinnamon to the Indian market.
Additionally, he suggested encouraging Indian enterprises to transfer black tea processing technology to Lai Chau's businesses.
Highlighting India’s abundant cooperation potential with Lai Chau, particularly in the tea, cinnamon processing, and tourism sectors, Indian Deputy Ambassador Subhash P. Gupta affirmed that India always welcomes and is ready to support a delegation of Lai Chau businesses to visit and carry out tourism and trade-investment promotion activities.
With IREL capable of exploiting 10,000 tonnes of rare earth minerals annually, IREL Chairman and Managing Director D.Singh expressed his desire to explore the possibility of cooperation with Vietnam in rare earth processing.
In response, Hai pledged to create favourable conditions for and accompany Indian enterprises in conducting surveys and establishing long-term investments and business operations in Lai Chau. He also expressed his hope for new development steps in cooperation between the province and Indian partners in the time to come./.