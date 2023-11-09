Politics Vietnam, Germany intensify legal affairs collaboration Representatives from the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence’s Department of Legal Affairs and the German Ministry of Defence’s Directorate-General for Legal Affairs held talks in Hanoi on November 8 to discuss measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Politics Vietnam elected Vice President of UNESCO General Conference Vietnam was elected a Vice President of the 42nd session of the UNESCO’s General Conference, representing the Asia-Pacific, on November 8.

Politics National Assembly's resolution on Long Thanh International Airport project under scrutiny Legislators touched upon adjustments to some contents of a National Assembly (NA) resolution regarding the Long Thanh International Airport project, at a plenary session of the 15th legislature’s 6th sitting in Hanoi on November 9.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 9 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.