Recently, The Travel of Canada named Sa Pa as one of 10 attractive destinations in Asia with snowfall.

According to the Department of Culture and Information of Bat Xat district, Lao Cai province, more than 3,000 visitors visited Y Ty on three snow-covered days in early 2021, and the tourism sector raked in some 2 billion VND in revenues. Sa Pa welcomed up to 15,000 visitors over two weekends.

Most recently, on December 17-18, thousands of tourists from all over the country headed to Sa Pa to admire the frost on the top of Mt. Fansipan.

Snow tourism is one of three prominent types of tourism offerings in Lao Cai, which attract a lot of visitors from home and abroad.

Sa Pa recently opened the Winter Festival, with the theme “Sa Pa - Snowy Paradise”, one of five seasonal festivals held by the People’s Committee of Sa Pa this year, joining the Spring Festival, the Love Season Festival, the Summer Festival, and the Autumn Festival.

Closing the series of events will be a welcome for the first 120 visitors to Sa Pa in 2013. This will be a very special year as it marks the 120th anniversary of the foundation of the town.

Sa Pa has welcomed 2.43 million tourists so far this year, earning revenue of 7.12 trillion VND (over 300 million USD).

Lao Cai is working to develop its snow tourism offerings to world standards by 2030./.

