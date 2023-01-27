Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva. (Photo: VNA)

Geneva (VNA) - Ambassador Latsamy Keomany, Head of the Lao Permanent Mission to the UN, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, has extended best wishes to Vietnamese Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai and staff on the occasion of Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.



Ambassador Latsamy Keomany congratulated Vietnam on its success in enhancing its position in international relations and on the country's election to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the second time.

He highly appreciated the efforts of the Permanent Representative of Vietnam to Geneva in participating in UN mechanisms and forums.



For her part, Vietnamese Ambassador Mai warmly welcomed Ambassador Keomany, his spouse and staff of the Lao mission who came to extend Tet greetings, while emphasising the solidarity and closeness between the two delegations in the locality.

The diplomat said officials and staff of the Vietnamese delegation will accompany and work closely with the Lao counterparts in Geneva to fulfil the two delegations' missions at the UN and other multilateral forums./.