Politics Vietnamese Ambassador’s writing featured on Thai printed newspaper Thailand’s leading English-language printed newspaper Bangkok Post on September 2 published an interview with Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh on the occasion of Vietnam’s 76th National Day.

Politics Flowers offered at Monument of President Ho Chi Minh in Havana on National Day On September 1, the Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba, the Cuban Institute for Friendship with Peoples (ICAP), and the Cuba-Vietnam Friendship Association offered flower at the President Ho Chi Minh statue in Havana to mark the 76th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2).

Politics Vietnam’s 76th National Day celebrated in India The Embassy of Vietnam in India on September 1 held a ceremony to mark the 76th National Day of Vietnam (September 2) in New Delhi.

Politics Infographic Historical values of Declaration of Independence On September 2, 1945 at Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, declaring the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam and opening up a new era in the nation’s history.