World Vietnam reiterates commitment to common efforts against terrorism Vietnam re-affirmed its commitment to joining common efforts of the international community in the fight against terrorism at a virtual open debate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on January 12.

World China, Myanmar agree to accelerate construction of economic corridor China and Myanmar have agreed to accelerate the construction of an economic corridor between the two countries to boost bilateral ties during the visit of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Myanmar.

World Thailand adopts measures to support locals, businesses amidst COVID-19 The Thai cabinet on January 12 approved a number of measures to reduce the cost of living and increase liquidity, and ease the impact of the new wave of COVID-19 infections.