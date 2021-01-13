Lao People’s Revolutionary Party convenes 11th national congress
Vientiane (VNA) – The 11th national congress of Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) opened on January 13 with the participation of 768 official delegates who represent nearly 350,000 Party members nationwide.
In his opening speech, Lao Party General Secretary and State President Bounnhang Vorachith said the congress will study and pass a political report by the LPRP’s Central Committee and the ninth five-year socio-economic development plan for 2021-2025.
The congress is also scheduled to approve the Party’s revised statutes and elect a new Party Central Committee for the upcoming tenure, he added.
The Party General Secretary presented the political report, which pointed to the difficulties that the country faced in the past five years both in the domestic and overseas situation. However, under the Party’s leadership, progresses were made in the implementation of the 10th Party National Congress’s Resolution, particularly in ensuring political stability and national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity; sustaining production and people’s living standards; and reducing poverty, among others.
During the past five years, Laos posted an average growth rate of 5.8 percent a year, and the average per capita income reached 2,664 USD in 2020, up 694 USD from 2015.
Such outcomes have created a driving force for accelerating reforms in upcoming years and assisted the Party in leading the country toward the socialist path and goals, said the report.
The congress will last until January 15./.