Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia congratulate new Foreign Minister
Foreign ministers of Laos, Cambodia and Indonesia have extended congratulations to Bui Thanh Son on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)
In a phone talk with his Vietnamese counterpart on April 9, Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith said he believes that Son will lead his ministry in efforts to reap more successes in foreign affairs.
Saleumxay Kommasith is the first foreign minister to make a congratulatory phone call to the Vietnamese newly-appointed minister.
Son, for his part, affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance and gives the highest priority to the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
He pledged to closely cooperate with his Lao counterpart to contribute to strengthening relations between the two countries and ministries in particular.
The FMs consented to further effectively implement high-level agreements as well as the outcomes of the 43rd meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-governmental Committee, including coordination in pandemic combat and economic recovery.
They will also work to realise the cooperation agreement reached by the two foreign ministries and the action programme on cooperation in economic diplomacy, bring into full play annual consultation mechanisms between leaders and units of the two ministries, and support each other at multilateral forums, especially within the framework of the United Nations, ASEAN and Mekong Sub-region cooperation.
The same day, Son received a congratulatory phone call from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia Prak Sokhonn.
Prak Sokhonn expressed his belief that under the leadership of Son, the Vietnamese foreign ministry will gain more fruits in the time ahead.
Son said Vietnam treasures the fine neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable, long-term cooperation with Cambodia.
The ministers agreed to maintain the close coordination in implementing commitments and high-level agreements, along with results of the 18th meeting of the Vietnam-Cambodia Joint Committee on Economic, Cultural, and Scientific-Technological Cooperation.
They will also optimise consultation mechanisms and raise the efficiency of borderline management.
They promised to further coordinate at regional and international forums.
Also on April 9, Son held talks with his Indonesian counterpart Retno L.P. Marsudi who congratulated Son on his appointment as Foreign Minister and lauded Vietnam’s performance in pandemic combat and socio-economic development.
Indonesia places importance to preserving and developing its strategic partnership with Vietnam, she said.
In reply, Son stressed the significance of the strategic partnership and spoke highly of cooperation efficiency over the past time, given difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two sides concurred to enhance trade ties, contributing to post-pandemic economic recovery, assist each other in accessing safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines, and intensify cooperation and coordination within ASEAN and multilateral mechanisms, for regional peace, stability and collaboration./.