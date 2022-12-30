Laos has new Prime Minister
The Lao National Assembly (NA) on December 30 voted to approve the nomination of Deputy Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone as the new Prime Minister, replacing Phankham Viphavanh.
The vote took place on the last day of the 9th NA’s 4th meeting, which earlier also approved allowing Politburo member, PM Phankham Viphavanh to retire for health reasons following a proposal by President Thongloun Sisoulth.
Sonexay Siphandone, 56, previously held the positions of Chairman of the PM's Office, Minister of Planning and Investment, Deputy PM cum Minister of Planning and Investment, and Deputy PM in charge of the economic sector.
Addressing the NA on the day, he pledged to lead the government in efforts to help the country overcome its current difficulties and challenges and propel the economy forward./.