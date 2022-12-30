World Indonesia to shut down largest COVID-19 hospital The Indonesian government has decided to discontinue its largest, makeshift COVID-19 hospital occupying the former Asian Games athletes’ village in Jakarta due to a steady decline in new cases.

World Indonesia grows sorghum to ease reliance on rice Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province is developing into a growing and consumption area of sorghum – a kind of nutrient-rich cereal plant, contributing to dealing with the shortage of rice for stockpile in the country.