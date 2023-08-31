ASEAN Mexican locality values potential for cooperation with ASEAN The ASEAN Committee in Mexico City (ACMC) paid a working visit to the state of Queretaro in central Mexico from August 28-30 to strengthen multifaceted relations with the locality that is among leading foreign investment attraction destinations in the Latin American country.

ASEAN ASEAN endorses important documents on culture, society The 30th ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council Meeting, held in Jakarta on August 29, endorsed five documents that will be further discussed and adopted at the 43rd ASEAN Summit, scheduled for September 5-7 in Indonesia.

World UK wants to build long-term partnership with Philippines: Secretary UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly met Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and his Manila counterpart Enrique Manalo on August 29 to discuss maritime security, trade and the environment, during his visit to the Southeast Asian country.