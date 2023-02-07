World Singaporean daily spotlights PM Chinh’s official visit The Straits Times of Singapore, in an article published on February 7, highlighted the upcoming three-day official visit to the city state by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

World Laos’s inflation continues to rise in January, hits 23-year record The inflation rate in Laos surged to 40.3% in January, a record high in the last 23 years, according to the Statistics Bureau under the Lao Ministry of Planning and Investment.

ASEAN Thai exports hurt as baht strengthens The Thailand’s Commerce Industry has warned the strengthening baht will affect high-value industrial products with few imported raw materials such as rubber products, canned and processed seafood, gems and jewelry.

World Vietnam reaffirms support for UN Secretary-General’s role, efforts Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), on February 6 stressed the necessity to devote national and international resources to peace, development and human.