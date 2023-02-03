Visitors at Laos’s Bolaven coffee 2023 festival which is underway from February 2-4 in the southern province of Champasak of Laos.(Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnamese coffee businesses are attending Laos’s Bolaven coffee 2023 festival which is underway from February 2-4 in the southern province of Champasak of Laos.

The event is not only an opportunity for coffee growers in Laos to intensify the popularisation of organic coffee products to international friends but also a chance for Vietnamese enterprises to expand their market in Laos.

Among the 50 booths displaying products from Laos, Thailand and Cambodia, Vietnam is represented with three booths introducing its products from three localities, namely Da Nang city, Dak Lak and Binh Phuoc.

Currently, Laos’s coffee products have been exported to more than 20 countries. In 2022, the total export volume of coffee beans of Laos reached about 22,000 tonnes with a value of over 67 million USD.

Meanwhile, the General Department of Customs said Vietnam’s coffee exports in 2022 were valued at nearly 4.06 billion USD, an increase of 32% over that in 2021./.