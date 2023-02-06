Vietnam exported 656 million USD worth of goods to the neighboring country in 2022, up over 10%, mainly oil and gas, fertilizers, steel, machinery and accessories, and means of transport.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s imports were valued at over one billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 35%, with main items including wood and wood products, fertilizers, rubber and corn.

In December alone, the two-way trade stood at 211 million USD, up 60% from the previous year.

According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Laos, the two countries’ industry and trade sectors coordinated in organizing a range of trade promotion activities during the year, contributing to the rise of bilateral trade./.

VNA