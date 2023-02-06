Vietnam-Laos trade records impressive growth in 2022
Two-way trade revenue between Vietnam and Laos in 2022 grew 24% from the previous year to reach some 1.7 billion USD, beyond expectations of the two countries.
Vietnam exported 656 million USD worth of goods to the neighboring country in 2022, up over 10%, mainly oil and gas, fertilizers, steel, machinery and accessories, and means of transport.
Meanwhile, Vietnam’s imports were valued at over one billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 35%, with main items including wood and wood products, fertilizers, rubber and corn.
In December alone, the two-way trade stood at 211 million USD, up 60% from the previous year.
According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Laos, the two countries’ industry and trade sectors coordinated in organizing a range of trade promotion activities during the year, contributing to the rise of bilateral trade./.