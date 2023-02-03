Lao official highlights Vietnam’s successes under CPV leadership
Boviengkham Vongdara, member of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, Minister of Science and Technology of Laos, and President of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Since its foundation in 1930, the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has led its country through great achievements, stated a Lao official.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Vientiane, Boviengkham Vongdara, member of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), Minister of Science and Technology of Laos, and President of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association (LVFA), highlighted Vietnam's major achievements under the CPV leadership through different periods, including the declaration of independence in 1945, the victories against the French colonialists and the American imperialists between 1945 and 1975.
He also spoke highly of the reunification of the country in 1975, and the post-war national construction and recovery after 1975.
He said that the most outstanding success of the Party is its leadership over the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) cause, switching from a subsidised economic model to a socialist-oriented market economy, helping bring the country’s economy into the contemporary era.
He noted that last year, despite COVID-19 impacts and difficulties from the region and the world, Vietnam still posted high economic growth at 8.02%, manifesting the efficiency of the CPV’s resolutions.
Regarding the partnership between the CPV and the LPRP throughout the history, Boviengkham said that the two parties, which share the same origin and follow the same Marxist-Leninist ideology, have walked hand in hand during the struggle against the common enemy as well as during the national construction, defence and development in each country.
The close ties between the two parties over the past decades are the fundamental factor for the growth of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. The ties are the key factor deciding the glorious victory of the revolutionary cause in each country, he said, expressing belief that the two Parties will continue to work closely in directing the socio-economic development in each country, thus together gaining more success in the future.
The LVFA President said that last year, the Vietnam-Laos Friendship and Solidarity Year, the two sides jointly organised various activities in different areas to celebrate the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations and 45 years of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.
He said he believes that the two Parties, States and peoples will continue to accompany each other in the path towards socialism.
On the occasion of the 93rd founding anniversary of the CPV, Boviengkham thanked the Vietnamese Party, Government and people for supporting the revolutionary cause and the national construction and development of Laos over the years.
He pledged that the Lao side will continue to work closely with Vietnam to further reinforce the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples, making it thrive further and last forever./.