Vietnam gains glorious revolutionary victories under Party leadership
The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) was born in February 1930 with the mission of leading the country. Under the leadership of the CPV, Vietnam has gained a number of glorious revolutionary victories.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam listed among top places to visit in the New Year
Vietnam has been named one of the top 20 places to visit at the beginning of the new year by UK travel magazine Wanderlust for its beautiful natural sights, festive atmosphere, and favorable weather.
See more
Infographic50th anniversary of the Paris Peace Accords: A historic negotiation process
The Paris Peace Accords marked a brilliant milestone in the history of Vietnamese revolutionary diplomacy in the Ho Chi Minh era.
InfographicVietnam - Republic of Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Vietnam and the Republic of Korea have enjoyed robust relations since they established their diplomatic ties on December 22, 1992.
InfographicVietnam - Laos bilateral ties constantly nurtured and strengthened
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pays an official visit to Laos from January 11-12 at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandon. The visit affirms Vietnam’s consistent policy of treasuring and prioritising the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership between the two nations.
InfographicVietnam, Indonesia enjoy sound relations
Vietnam and Indonesia have enjoyed fruitful relations since they established diplomatic relations in 1955 and set up the strategic partnership in 2013.
InfographicCooperative relations between Vietnam and the Kingdom of Belgium
For nearly half a century (1973-2022), the cooperation relationship between Vietnam and Belgium has made positive developments in all fields, especially politics-diplomacy, trade, and agriculture.