Politics Infographic Vietnam - Laos bilateral ties constantly nurtured and strengthened Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pays an official visit to Laos from January 11-12 at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandon. The visit affirms Vietnam’s consistent policy of treasuring and prioritising the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership between the two nations.

Politics Infographic Vietnam, Indonesia enjoy sound relations Vietnam and Indonesia have enjoyed fruitful relations since they established diplomatic relations in 1955 and set up the strategic partnership in 2013.