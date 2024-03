Politics Infographic Vietnam, Australia elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership Vietnam and Australia elevated their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership on the occasion of official visit to Australia by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam from March 7-9.

Politics Infographic Vietnam leaves imprints in first year as UNHRC member After more than one year of serving as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 term, Vietnam has made significant contributions to the council, appreciated by the international community.

Politics Infographic Unity is the Party’s strength Building and preserving unity in the Party was always considered by President Ho Chi Minh to be the foremost important mission. Solidarity and unity are not only a matter of life and death for each Party organisation at all levels, but also the life of the entire Party. It is vital to the Vietnamese revolution.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Philippines strategic partnership growing strongly The relations between Vietnam and the Philippines have been further reinforced after the two countries established a bilateral strategic partnership in 2015.