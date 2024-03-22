Acting President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan
Mme. Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Vice State President, assumes the position of Acting President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam from March 21, 2024, until the National Assembly elects a new President, an announcement of the National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee read.
VNA
VNA
