Politics Infographic Vietnam-Philippines strategic partnership growing strongly The relations between Vietnam and the Philippines have been further reinforced after the two countries established a bilateral strategic partnership in 2015.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Germany Strategic Partnership German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his spouse will pay a State visit to Vietnam from January 23-24 at the invitation of President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Romania traditional friendship Vietnam and Romania enjoy traditional friendship and cooperation with a rich history spanning 74 years (1950-2024). Bilateral relations are developing in all fields, including politics, diplomacy, economics, security and defence, culture, and education and training.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Hungary Comprehensive Partnership Vietnam and Hungary established diplomatic relations on February 3, 1950. The two countries have a traditional friendly relationship with a long history of more than 74 years. It has grown steadily since the two sides upgraded ties to a comprehensive partnership during Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s visit to Hungary in 2018.