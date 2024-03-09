Vietnam, Australia elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership
Vietnam and Australia elevated their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership on the occasion of official visit to Australia by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam from March 7-9.
