Vietnam leaves imprints in first year as UNHRC member
After more than one year of serving as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 term, Vietnam has made significant contributions to the council, appreciated by the international community.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam strives to lead ASEAN in labor productivity improvement by 2030
The national program on labor productivity improvement by 2030 sets the overall goal that by 2030, labor productivity will become an important driving force for rapid and sustainable growth.
See more
InfographicVietnam-Germany Strategic Partnership
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his spouse will pay a State visit to Vietnam from January 23-24 at the invitation of President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse.
InfographicVietnam - Romania traditional friendship
Vietnam and Romania enjoy traditional friendship and cooperation with a rich history spanning 74 years (1950-2024). Bilateral relations are developing in all fields, including politics, diplomacy, economics, security and defence, culture, and education and training.
InfographicVietnam - Hungary Comprehensive Partnership
Vietnam and Hungary established diplomatic relations on February 3, 1950. The two countries have a traditional friendly relationship with a long history of more than 74 years. It has grown steadily since the two sides upgraded ties to a comprehensive partnership during Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s visit to Hungary in 2018.
InfographicVietnam - World Economic Forum relations
Since Vietnam and the World Economic Forum (WEF) established relations in 1989, bilateral cooperation has been actively promoted and developed in a host of different fields.
InfographicVietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation
Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse pay an official visit to Vietnam from January 6-7 at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. The Lao Prime Minister will co-chair the 46th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee during his visit.