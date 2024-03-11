Politics Infographic Unity is the Party’s strength Building and preserving unity in the Party was always considered by President Ho Chi Minh to be the foremost important mission. Solidarity and unity are not only a matter of life and death for each Party organisation at all levels, but also the life of the entire Party. It is vital to the Vietnamese revolution.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Philippines strategic partnership growing strongly The relations between Vietnam and the Philippines have been further reinforced after the two countries established a bilateral strategic partnership in 2015.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Germany Strategic Partnership German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his spouse will pay a State visit to Vietnam from January 23-24 at the invitation of President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Romania traditional friendship Vietnam and Romania enjoy traditional friendship and cooperation with a rich history spanning 74 years (1950-2024). Bilateral relations are developing in all fields, including politics, diplomacy, economics, security and defence, culture, and education and training.