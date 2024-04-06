Politics Infographic Vietnam, Finland foster traditional friendly relations, multifaceted cooperation The traditional friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Finland have been further enhanced over the past time since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1973

Politics Infographic Vietnam-New Zealand Strategic Partnership sustains positive development momentum Vietnam and New Zealand established diplomatic ties in 1975 and elevated their relations to a strategic partnership in 2020. The cooperation results obtained so far are considered a positive foundation for the two countries to foster their cooperation in the future.

Politics Infographic Vietnam, Australia elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership Vietnam and Australia elevated their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership on the occasion of official visit to Australia by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam from March 7-9.

Politics Infographic Vietnam leaves imprints in first year as UNHRC member After more than one year of serving as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 term, Vietnam has made significant contributions to the council, appreciated by the international community.