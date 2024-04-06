Vietnam - China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue will lead a high-ranking delegation to pay an official visit to China from April 7-12 at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji.
VNA
VNA
