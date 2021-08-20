Laos reports 100 million USD trade deficit in July
Laos recorded a trade deficit of 99 million USD in July, according to the country's trade portal.
The total export turnover in the month reached 374 million USD, while the import value was 473 million USD.
Laos' top exports include copper ore, bananas, camera components, clothing, raw coffee, rubber, and fruit. Meanwhile, the main imported items include electrical equipment and equipment, vehicles, diesel oil, steel and steel products, vehicle parts, fuels, plastic products and fertilisers.
China is still the leading export market of Laos with a turnover of 149 million USD in July, while Laos' goods export turnover to Thailand in the month reached 54 million USD. These figures did not include data on electricity exports./.
