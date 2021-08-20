World Flash floods in Malaysia leave seven dead and missing Malaysian authorities said three people were killed and four were still missing after flash floods swept through a mountainous region in the northern region of the country.

World Thailand's central bank to pilot retail digital currency for public next year Thailand’s central bank said on August 19 it plans to test its retail digital currency for the public in the second quarter of 2022 as an alternative payment option.

World British man jailed in Singapore for refusing to wear mask A British man has been jailed for six months in Singapore for refusing to wear a face mask and causing a public nuisance, Singaporean authorities said.