Laos sees high jump in COVID-19 infections
Poeple wait in line for COVID-19 testing in Vientiane. (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) – Laos recorded additional 112 new COVID-19 infections in the past 12 hours on May 2, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.
This was the second time the country documented the number of new patients at three digits.
The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, and the Vietnamese People Association in Vientiane capital city joined hands with competent authorities in the host country to test Vietnamese nationals who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients.
Earlier, the embassy asked the Lao sides to provide optimal support for Vietnamese COVID-19 patients, while calling the Vietnamese nationals to make health declaration voluntarily, and work with the Lao authorities in COVID-19 tracing if they are requested.
As of May 2, there were 933 COVID-19 infections in Laos, nearly 900 of which were detected from the beginning of April.
The same day, Cambodia reported a daily record of 730 new coronavirus cases and six deaths, bringing the nation’s tally to 14,520 and 103, respectively.
The army medical corps started a large-scale campaign to vaccinate up to 500,000 people in the Red Zone areas in Phnom Penh against COVID-19 on May 1. The four districts in the Red Zone are Dangkor, Meanchey, Por Senchey and Kampol.
More than 23,658 people have been inoculated.
To date, Cambodia has received over 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm, and India’s AstraZeneca./.