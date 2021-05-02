World Malaysia pilots IATA Travel Pass Malaysia Airlines will trial the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass, involving passengers on flights from Kuala Lumpur to London between April 29 and May 27.

World Laos, Cambodia see lesser new COVID-19 cases Laos reported a decline in the daily number of new COVID-19 cases which stood at a double-digit figure for the past five days.

World ASEAN, EU focus on Intelligent Transport Systems The 2nd EU-ASEAN Workshop on Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) took place virtually over two days with speakers and participants including transport officials from the two blocs.

World ASEAN discusses fourth Industrial Revolution strategy The Second ASEAN Sectoral Bodies and the Stakeholders Consultative Workshops on the Consolidated Strategy on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) for ASEAN took place on April 27 and 29, respectively, via videoconference.