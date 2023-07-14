Laos sees strong increase in dengue case number
Laos has seen a strong rise in the number of dengue fever cases recently, mostly due to ineffective preventive measures, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.
The ministry said that 10,000 cases of dengue fever had been reported as of July 11, including six deaths, 2,000 cases higher compared to the figure it announced on July 2 at 7,474 cases.
Local authorities said that dengue fever spreads quickly in places with unsanitary living conditions with good conditions for mosquitoes to grow. Laos is currently in the rainy season, which creates even more favourable conditions for mosquitoes to grow, it said.
The Lao health authorities are concerned about the rising trend of dengue cases this year, which presents challenges in containing the spread of the virus and to control the disease. Lao medical experts have met every Monday to update the progress of the disease and discuss possible interventions to reduce the number of the cases.
It has guided locals to apply preventive measures, including killing mosquitoes and cleaning the environment, while seeking medical support when they feel dengue symptoms.
Dengue fever is a disease occurs all year round in Laos, and reaches its peak in the rainy season from May to September. In 2013, the Southeast Asian country experienced a record number of more than 44,000 dengue cases, including 95 deaths./.
