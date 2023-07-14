ASEAN AMM-56: ASEAN underlines trust in settling East Sea issue The 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting discussed the situation in the East Sea and expressed concern over land reclamation activities and serious incidents in the region that erode trust, hike tension and potentially undermine peace, security and stability in the area.

World Australia to provide 530-million-USD development aid for ASEAN Australia on July 13 unveiled its plans to provide 775 million AUD (530 million USD) in development assistance to Southeast Asian nations, including Timor-Leste, as it seeks to bolster ties with ASEAN, according to Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong.

World TAT launches new NFT project to attract tourists from RoK The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has introduced the ‘SUKJAI NFT by Amazing Thailand’ project, which will use digital art assets to attract high-spending tourists from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Thailand.

World Bali to impose tax on foreign tourists to preserve culture Authorities of Indonesia’s Bali province will impose a 150,000 rupiah (10 USD) tax on foreign tourists entering the resort island of same name from next year to preserve its culture.