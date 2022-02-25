A Laos-Thailand Friendship Bridge (Photo: laotiantimes.com)

Vientiane (VNA) – Laos and Thailand have agreed to reopen border crossings and checkpoints as soon as possible, reported the Laotian Times on February 24.

The decision was made following a courtesy call on Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha by Lao Ambassador Seng Soukhathivong.

The two sides spoke of the need to reopen cross-border checkpoints as soon as possible and increase the value of border trade to boost economic recovery.

The Thai PM urged Laos to consider streamlining its customs procedures and revising fees at the Thanaleng Dry Port and Vientiane Logistics Park near the Nong Khai Border in order to attract more Thai investment.

Prayut also requested that the Lao government consider developing the R12 road connecting Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam, which would assist local communities in each of the three countries.

He welcomed a plan for Lao PM Phankham Viphavanh to visit Thailand in the middle of the year, saying this would be a good opportunity to elevate relations to a strategic partnership for growth and sustainable development./.