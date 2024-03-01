World Thailand deploys rainmaking planes to battle drought, pollution​ The Thai government plans to deploy 30 aircraft nationwide for cloud-seeding operations to induce artificial rain to battle air pollution and ease dry weather conditions in the main crop-growing areas.

World Indonesia asks social media platform X to remove gambling ads Indonesia’s Communications and Information Ministry (Kominfo) summoned representatives from the Singapore office of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to address concerns regarding online gambling advertisements on the platform.

World Thailand’s capital city boosts measures for tourists’ safety A series of measures were announced by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on February 29 to better ensure safety for foreign tourists in the capital city of Thailand.

World Singapore to acquire eight F-35A fighter jets from US The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will acquire eight F-35A fighter aircraft, complementing the previously announced purchase of 12 F-35Bs, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said on February 28.