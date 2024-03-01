Laos, Timor Leste bolster cooperation
General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith held talks with visiting President of Timor Leste Jose Ramos-Horta on February 29.
At the event, they informed each other of the socio-economic development in the countries, evaluated the friendship and cooperation over the past time, and agreed to enhance collaboration in areas of their potential such as trade-investment, agriculture, energy, and tourism.
They also discussed measures and put forth cooperation plans in the coming time, concurring to establish a joint committee to keep a close watch on and promote the implementation of the cooperation deals signed between the two governments.
Speaking highly of the President of Timor Leste’s visit, Thongloun Sisoulith stressed that this was the first state visit of a Timor Leste leader and a historical milestone to consolidate the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
At the talks (Photo: VNA)He hailed Timor Leste’s membership of the World Trade Organisation and affirmed Laos’s support for the country to become an official member of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the coming time.
The Lao leader said he hopes that ministries and localities of both sides will work closely to develop trade cooperation in a more effective fashion.
Following the talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of several cooperative documents.
The same day, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone hosted a reception for Jose Ramos-Horta./.