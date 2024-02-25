Politics Activities mark 50th anniversary of Vietnam – Malta diplomatic ties The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy and Malta held activities in Malta’s capital of Valetta from February 21-23 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Malta diplomatic ties.

Politics Reception marks 64th birthday of Japanese Emperor The Japanese Embassy in Vietnam held a reception on February 23 to celebrate the 64th birthday of Japanese Emperor Naruhito.

Politics Vietnam acts to combat money laundering, terrorist financing Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on February 23 signed a decision promulgating the national action plan to implement the Government's commitment to prevent and combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Politics HCM City always pays attention to promoting cooperation with Kuwait: Official Ho Chi Minh City always pays attention to promoting cooperation with Kuwait, thus helping to develop Vietnam-Kuwait relations in a comprehensive and practical way and in line with the needs and potential of both sides, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan.