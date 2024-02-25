Laos grants Freedom Order to healthcare board, military hospital of Vietnam
The Freedom (Issara) Order of Laos was bestowed upon the board of health protection and care for central officials and Central Military Hospital 108 of Vietnam at a ceremony held in Hanoi on February 25.
Thongsavanh Phomvihane ̣(centre), Chairman of the LPRP Central Committee's Commission for External Relations, presents the Friendship Medal to two individuals of the board of health protection and care for central officials and Central Military Hospital 108 on February 25. (Photo: VNA)
In the Vietnam - Laos and Laos - Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, the Party and State of Laos decided to grant orders and medals to some collectives and individuals of the board of health protection and care for central officials and Central Military Hospital 108 in recognition of their outstanding achievements in caring for senior Party and State leaders of Laos over the recent past, thus considerably helping nurture the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
At the ceremony, a representative of the Commission for External Relations of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee announced the Lao President’s decision to grant the third-class Freedom Order to the board, the hospital, and Tran Huy Dung – standing deputy head of the board, and to grant the Friendship Order to the department of health protection and care for central officials and the international department at Central Military Hospital 108.
The official also announced the Lao Prime Minister’s decision to bestow the Friendship Medal upon two individuals of the board and the hospital.
On behalf of the Lao President and PM, Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Chairman of the LPRP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, presented the orders and medal to the collectives and individuals.
Representing the recipients, Tran Huy Dung expressed their honour to receive the noble rewards and described the orders and medal as a great source of encouragement for the board and the hospital to keep making efforts in their work, thus contributing more to the two countries’ special solidarity./.