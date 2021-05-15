Laos values Vietnam’s support in COVID-19 fight
Laos appreciates contributions and support by a team of Vietnamese medical experts, which has joined hands with Lao health workers and people in the southern economic hub of Champasak to battle COVID-19.
Health workers conduct COVID-19 testing in Laos (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Vientiane (VNA) - Laos appreciates contributions and support by a team of Vietnamese medical experts, which has joined hands with Lao health workers and people in the southern economic hub of Champasak to battle COVID-19.
From May 11-15, the group shared experience in COVID-19 prevention and control with local agencies at villages reporting a large number of infections, along with quarantine sites, hospitals and testing units in the province.
Members also joined consultations regarding serious cases with their Lao counterparts, and held seminars sharing experience in fighting the ravaging pandemic.
Speaking with the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent, Dr Panom Phongmany, Deputy Director of the Department of Health Promotion and Hygiene at the Lao Ministry of Health, spoke highly of experience and opinions put forth by Vietnamese experts over the past few days.
He added that support from Vietnamese medical experts proves effective in the efforts in the province and the country at large.
From May 16-20, the team will continue its tasks in central Savannakhet province before leaving for Vientiane capital./.